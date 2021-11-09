Rebel Wilson is a beach goddess in strapless swimsuit in gorgeous new photo The Senior Year actress was in a celebratory mood

Rebel Wilson continues to show off her 77lbs weight loss in a series of stunning outfits – and her latest is no different.

The Senior Year actress looked gorgeous during a recent jaunt at sea with friends, highlighting her stunning figure in a black strapless bathing suit while playing around with a rope on the deck of a boat.

Keeping the chilly sea breeze at bay, Rebel covered up with a bright yellow, figure-hugging, knitted maxi dress that featured cut-outs along her chest.

She wore her hair in a half-up half-down style and looked super chic with some sunglasses and black sandals.

Playing off her rope-swinging antics, Rebel jokily captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories: "I've roped you in."

Rebel looked a vision in her swimsuit and yellow dress

The Pitch Perfect star has lost 77lbs over the last 18 months and she's shown it off with some truly incredible fashion moments since.

She recently got fans talking with pictures from a very special celebration on her social media as she wowed fans in a flirty little black dress.

The outfit featured a zipper that went all the way down the length of the dress and gave Rebel a plunging neckline. She paired the LBD with a beige trench coat, a black and red purse, and had her hair up in a ponytail for the beachside occasion.

Rebel is a huge fan of a classic little black dress

Rebel was celebrating her close friend Sam Kennedy's birthday with a slew of other friends, even including a clip of them setting off fireworks on the beach.

She also wowed fans on her Instagram Stories when she showed off a new hairstyle, consisting of shorter bangs and an all-natural layered look.

But it wasn't just her hair that was winning. Her outfit consisted of a very bold, head-to-toe, hot pink look complete with figure-hugging leggings and an activewear hoodie her followers will no doubt be eager to get their hands on.

