Rebel Wilson highlights sculpted legs in skinny jeans after 77lbs weight loss

Rebel Wilson displayed the results of her hard work once again on Thursday as she rocked a pair of figure-hugging jeans following her 77lbs weight loss.

The 41-year-old has been busy promoting her first children's book, but she took some time off to enjoy a day out with her close friend, fellow Australian actor Hugh Sheridan. The pair even dressed alike as they posed in front of a Halloween display covered with skeletons and cobwebs, wearing denim jeans and white T-shirts.

Rebel accessorised with some purple, pointed-toe loafers, and a pair of large sunglasses as she soaked up the sunshine with Hugh, who added a cream blazer and walking cane to his ensemble.

Rebel looked gorgeous in her casual outfit

Earlier this week, the actress revealed the "dramatic" ways her life has changed since undergoing her 'year of health' in 2020, and how she has continued to maintain her weight loss through a protein-based diet and exercise.

"After a big, long day at work — we'd often shoot 16-hour days — my feet would get really sore and I'd have to kind of lie upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and now I don't have that kind of thing happening," she said during an interview with Sunrise in Australia.

"I also used to suffer with jetlag and now it's much easier."

The star also spoke of the shock her doctor had after seeing her lab work results during a recent check-up.

"I went to the doctor's and got my yearly check-up last week, and he's like, 'Oh my God, all your labs and your blood work is the best it's ever been, and you know, it's kind of remarkable,'" she added.

"I'm proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year even though I am now back to work filming movies, I'm proud of myself for improving my life for the better."

