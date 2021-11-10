Rebel Wilson struts her stuff in daring neon swimsuit for confident beach stroll She knows how to turn heads

Rebel Wilson killed it with her latest beach look and fans are demanding to know where her swimsuit is from!

The Australian actress commanded attention as she sashayed down the sand wearing a bright orange one-piece with a zipper all the way down the front.

MORE: Rebel Wilson wows in a flirty red dress in Fiji as she teases new project

Rebel shared a video on Instagram in which she was walking towards the camera in a sun-soaked destination.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in red hot dress during Fiji getaway

Her hair was pulled up into a swinging ponytail and she rocked her favorite pair of sunglasses.

Rebel's fans went wild for the clip and commented: "Next Baywatch coming in hot," and, "Woohoo. Looking good."

RELATED: Rebel Wilson looks like a model in striking photo - fans go wild for 'gorgeous' look

MORE: Rebel Wilson teases sheer Halloween outfit as she poses next to lookalike sister

Another added: "Oooh! I love that bathing suit! I must know where you got it! You are soooo beautiful," and a fourth asked: "What a great swimsuit, which manufacturer is it from?"

Rebel looked incredible

One fan suggested: "@nightowl.designs I think it's from Brazilian Bikini Swimsuits."

The day before her swimsuit video, Rebel wowed once more by frolicking in the ocean in a red hot dress.

She's flown to Fiji to shoot a secret project and couldn't help but tease fans with sneak peek.

Rebel loves some fun in the sun

The star shared the clip on her Instagram and wrote: "Discovering happiness …and sooooo much more (to be revealed soon)."

The 41-year-old later shared more updates on her Stories, including several pictures of herself wearing a gorgeous yellow maxi dress whilst dancing on a boat and her and her team, which included a photographer, a MUA and a hairstylist, on a helicopter enjoying the stunning islands from high up.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.