Rebel Wilson's dedication to her health overhaul is ongoing and it shows. The Australian actress who has lost more than 75lbs over the last 18 months wowed once again with a new look which fans fell in love with.

In a series of Instagram stories, Rebel showed off shorter bangs and an all-natural layered look and it wasn't just her hair that was winning.

Her outfit consisted of a very bold, head-to-toe, hot pink look complete with figure-hugging leggings and an activewear hoodie her followers will be eager to get their hands on.

Rebel Wilson looks lean in lycra as she enjoys a tropical workout

She threw a dark colored jacket over the outfit and matching black sneakers too.

Rebel was promoting the wellness brand, OLLY, in New York. She joined the company as a brand ambassador earlier this year.

At the time, OLLY released a statement in which Rebel explained why she was collaborating with them.

Fans loved Rebel's new hairstyle

"I am popping OLLY's supplements all day," she said. "From when I start my morning with the Women's Multi, followed by Goodbye Stress gummies to tackle my heavy workload times, my Undeniable Beauty and Collagen Rings in the afternoon for a beauty boost, and finally the Sleep gummies at night for a good night's rest!"t

She added: "From work to work out, I love that OLLY fits perfectly into my busy lifestyle and helps me manage everything in my daily routine for happiness and health."

Rebel was promoting wellness brand OLLY

Her latest promotion of OLLY took her around Central Park where she went on an "assisted wellness walk".

Rebels fans went crazy for her appearance and commented on her social media feed: "This hair is," alongside an on-fire emoji. Others wrote: "People NEED to know where you got your leggings," and many more branded her "inspiring," and "beautiful".

