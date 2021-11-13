If you've got it, flaunt it! Rebel Wilson and her swimsuit snapshots continued to heat up Instagram on Saturday when she updated fans with a fun beach video.

The actress rocked her new favorite neon swimsuit and added a black mini-sarong and a belt too.

Rebel shared a video of herself relaxing in a beach cabana with her male companion fanning her.

She captioned it: "Sammy and I working so hard on our top secret shoot. PS I think I'm now officially starting 'Hot Girl Summer Southern Hemisphere', join me xoxo."

Rebel's beachwear and her destination were perfect

Her fans wished they could be relaxing at her tropical location and wrote: "On my way," and, "jealous, enjoy".

There were plenty of on-fire emojis and it was clear her fans loved her look.

Rebel also posted photos on her Instagram Stories and it was in those snaps that she added the black belt to her swimsuit.

Rebel accessorized her swimsuit with a sarong and belt

She is in Fiji to shoot a top secret project, which she's yet to reveal.

Rebel recently opened up about her health overhaul when she chatted about her 80lb weight loss with People magazine.

She said that despite her impressive transformation, she's still not perfect.

"Last year, I lost a lot of weight – close to 80 lbs," she began. "And then I've maintained it for this year. So part of me was like, 'Well damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it? And I felt a bit sad about that point."

Rebel has lost 80lbs

She went on to share that despite achieving her goal, she still struggles at times. "I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure," she said. "But I'm not perfect. I've just learned to manage things."

In fact, Rebel's first foray into weight loss went like it does for a lot of people: losing a few pounds, but always gaining it back.

She explained that she thought she "was the person that would never do it", and it took her until she was 40 to turn things around.

She's now proud to have proved that "it's never too late to improve yourself or to improve your health".

