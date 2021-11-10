Rebel Wilson dances in flirty red dress in Fiji beach as she teases secret project The 41-year-old shared several pictures from the idyllic location

Rebel Wilson has flown to Fiji to shoot a secret project and couldn't help but tease fans with sneak peeks – including a stunning video of herself twirling in a flirty red dress.

The actress shared the clip on her Instagram and wrote: "Discovering happiness …and sooooo much more (to be revealed soon)."

The 41-year-old later shared more updates on her Stories, including several pictures of herself wearing a gorgeous yellow maxi dress whilst dancing on a boat and her and her team, which included a photographer, a MUA and a hairstylist, on a helicopter enjoying the stunning islands from high up.

Whilst Rebel hasn't revealed what the shoot was for, her photographer Laurie Bailey shared a photo of the Pitch Perfect star practicing yoga next to a bottle of Fiji water – time will tell!

Rebel with her squad in Fiji

Friends and fans loved seeing the star's sneak peeks, and particularly her in a gorgeous mini red knitted dress. "Wow! Go you!" said one, whilst a second added: "Such a hottie! Way to go, Rebel!"

A third remarked: "Stunning and absolutely beautiful," whilst a fourth wrote: "You give me strength," clearly making reference to her weight loss journey, which has been inspiring for many.

The actress seemed to be enjoying her time there

The Australian star has lost 77lbs over the last 18 months and she's shown it off with some truly incredible fashion moments since.

She recently got fans talking with pictures from a very special celebration on her social media as she wowed fans in a flirty little black dress.

The outfit featured a zipper that went all the way down the length of the dress and gave Rebel a plunging neckline. She paired the LBD with a beige trench coat, a black and red purse, and had her hair up in a ponytail for the beachside occasion.