Rebel Wilson celebrates very special occasion in fun and flirty outfit Turning out looks left and right

Rebel Wilson can really do no wrong when it comes to her style game, and she showed it off once again with her latest look.

MORE: Rebel Wilson teases sheer Halloween outfit as she poses alongside lookalike sister

The actress shared pictures from a very special celebration on her social media as she wowed fans in a flirty little black dress.

The outfit was quite fancy, as it featured a large G for a zipper that went all the way down the length of the dress and gave Rebel a plunging neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson plays tennis in all-white short outfit

She paired the LBD with a brown trench coat, a black and red purse, and had her hair up in a ponytail for the beachside occasion.

Rebel was celebrating her close friend Sam Kennedy's birthday with a slew of other friends, even including a clip of them setting off fireworks on the beach.

MORE: Rebel Wilson highlights sculpted legs in skinny jeans after 77lbs weight loss

"Happy 40th @samrken and thanks for almost 20 years of friendship! We celebrated like the Malibu Ken you are. Love you," she captioned the post.

Fans immediately launched into a series of birthday wishes for Sam as well, while many others gushed over Rebel's look.

Rebel donned a flirty and posh little black dress to celebrate her friend's birthday

One fan commented: "Rebel, you look amazing. Good for you. Hard work pays off . Keep it up," with another also saying: "Rebel you look amazing!!"

A third added: "You look so beautiful," with one writing: "GIRL YOU LOOK ACCA-INCREDIBLE," and many others sending heart emojis.

MORE: Rebel Wilson shocks fans as she reveals 'dramatic' ways her life has changed after 77lbs weight loss

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks phenomenal in hot pink jumpsuit that receives all the compliments

The Pitch Perfect star has lost more than 75lbs over the last 18 months and she's showed it off with some truly incredible fashion moments since.

She recently got fans talking with her Instagram Stories when she showed off a new hairstyle, consisting of shorter bangs and an all-natural layered look.

The actress showed off a new hairstyle with her recent sporty look

And it wasn't just her hair that was winning. Her outfit consisted of a very bold, head-to-toe, hot pink look complete with figure-hugging leggings and an activewear hoodie her followers will be eager to get their hands on.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.