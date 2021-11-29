Carrie Underwood is counting down the days to something special – and we can't wait! The country singer has a legion of fans around the world

Carrie Underwood has something very exciting to look forward to in just a few days, and neither she or her fans can wait.

The country singer took to Instagram over the weekend to post a countdown ahead of her Las Vegas residency, alongside a behind-the-scenes video.

In the caption, the award-winning star wrote: "3 days to Reflection! It has taken a lot of preparation to get here and can't wait for you all to see it!"

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares rare family video to mark special occasion

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I really can't wait for this!" while another wrote: "Seriously cannot wait!" A third added: "Looks like it's going to be amazing!"

It's non-stop at the moment for Carrie, who is set to appear on CMA Country Christmas on Monday night, alongside many other legendary country stars.

The 38-year-old also recently took away the Favorite Inspirational Artist at the American Music Awards earlier in the month, where she also performed on the night.

Carrie Underwood shared an exciting countdown with her fans on social media

The mom-of-two worked the crowds as she belted out the tunes to her biggest hits at the celebratory event, dressed in a gothic gown, complete with a low-cut bejewelled velvet bodice and a statement chiffon skirt.

She was even named as the winner of the Dove Awards last month. The mom-of-two was awarded the 'Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year' for her song Great is Thy Faithfulness featuring CeCe Winans.

The former American Idol winner took to Instagram to share her excitement at the accolade, writing: "Thank you, @gospelmusicassoc! Recording “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” with @cecewinans was a highlight of my career and she is truly one of my biggest inspirations. Congratulations on your huge night, CeCe! #DoveAwards #MySavio."

Carrie at the recent AMAs

Carrie was interested in performing from a young age but it was in 2004 after winning American Idol that her career skyrocketed.

To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

