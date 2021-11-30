Tess Daly gets into the festive spirit in stunning black top and jeans Beautiful!

Christmas is just around the corner and many families are busy putting up their decorations, and Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly is no exception.

On Tuesday, the star shared some photos of her decorating the tree and she looked beautiful in a figure-hugging black Christmas jumper, which was adorned with a festive-looking Minnie Mouse. And she also stunned in an eye-catching pair of jeans as she showed off some of the ways that her Christmas tree was personalised for those in the Daly family.

Not only was there a white ornament that was adorned with a large 'T', presumably referencing her name, but there was also a cute couple's bauble that had both her name and husband Vernon Kay's.

Of course, there were plenty of other decorations including several Santas, a unicorn, some gingerbread men and even the word 'Peace' in rainbow colouring.

In her caption, she wrote: "The girls and I put the tree up last night (oh and we used Vernon for the ones at the top), so just put some finishing touches on today in my Christmas jumper!"

Tess looked gorgeous in her outfit

The mum-of-two then added: "My favourite part of this time of year is getting out all of the decorations we've collected over the years that the girls have made at school, and the ones from their first Christmases!

"So cute, feeling festive, bring on the mince pies."

Fans were blown away by the sweet photos, as one enthused: "Cute Christmas ball with both your names. I love that too little things from years homemade things," and another said: "Every decoration a treasured memory. Beautiful."

Others agreed with the sentiments that the 52-year-old shared, as one agreed: "Love the fact it is a traditional family Christmas tree and not a fashionable colour coordinated version. True family."

Her personalised decorations are so sweet!

Another commented: "Couldn't agree more with your sentiments @tessdaly. Such a happy and warm feeling when putting up the Christmas Tree."

The star's fashion is always top-notch, as she consistently proves on Strictly, and last week was no exception.

The blonde beauty floored in a red hot dress by HASAN HEJAZI and she paired it with killer heels from Gina Shoes. She styled her iconic blonde mane in a bouncy blow out style and her makeup was totally on point, with a bold red lipstick doing all the talking. Absolutely sensational!

