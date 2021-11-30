Louise Redknapp looks unbelievable in shimmering dress for epic throwback The fashionista sure knows how to rock the red carpet….

We start to get super excited for the Fashion Awards once the summer is over! The landmark event always takes place at the end of each year at London's Royal Albert Hall.

It's seen as the biggest night in the UK's fashion calendar and the guest list is always glittering. Louise Redknapp reminisced about the year she went and lit up the red carpet, sharing a throwback snap of her outfit from 2019 on Instagram. Her Saint Laurent dress gave all us the 80s vibes at the time. It was black with metallic gold leaf detail and boasted bold shoulder pad sleeves. She added semi-opaque tights, black ankle boots and a super cute clutch bag, and wore her hair loose and straight. Perfection!

She wrote: "Looking back on the Fashion Awards whilst on my way down to Plymouth. Always such a fab night."

Louise Redknapp shared a lovely throwback snap of her Fashion Awards outfit in 2019

This year, the much-talked about awards were fronted by Billy Porter. While the first awards in 1989 were attended by Princess Diana, this year's event was presented by TikTok to raise funds for the BFC Foundation which was set up in 2019 to support the growth of the British fashion industry. Since its formation, the Foundation has collected a total of £3,200,000 to feed into its initiatives.

Amelia Windsor, Dua Lipa, Romeo Beckham and Kris Jenner were all there, but one of our favourite outfits of the 2021 offering was the One Show's Alex Scott, who oozed glamour in an embellished black ballgown with a daring backless shape.

Although, she did suffer a fashion mishap! The Football Focus star shared a hilarious video of herself trying to undo the dazzling garment. The 37-year-old clutched at the fastening behind her dress before she realised she really was stuck in the gown. "Can't take my dress off!" she told fans in a panic. She later admitted she would have to sleep in the dress!

