Serena Williams stuns in sensational all-black look for night out Casual chic

Serena Williams has become just as well-known for her red carpet style as she has for her casual looks, and showcased a stylish blend of the two in her latest post.

MORE: Serena Williams designed minimalist home without husband Alexis' input – inside

The tennis superstar took to social media to share a snapshot from her evening at a glamorous event, as she posed outside of the venue in a chic outfit.

She wore a complete black ensemble consisting of a zip-up black crop top and a jacket that showed off her figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams flaunts derriere in jaw-dropping underwater video

However, the most eye-catching piece of the look was her black skin-tight leather pants that really flattered her shape and fit with her sparkly silver stilettos.

She kept her make-up bold and natural while letting her long locks fall straight down her shoulders as she captioned the picture: "It was a vibe @audemarspiguet."

MORE: Serena Williams twins with daughter Olympia in the most unexpected fashion

Fans took to the comments to rave over her look, with one writing: "Wow you're such a stunning Goddess Serena."

Another said: "Your best self," with a third adding: "Shutting down the internet," and many others dropping scores of heart and flame emojis.

Serena stunned in a chic all-black ensemble for a glamorous evening out

The sports star has been wowing fans with her stunning looks recently, with many of them attributed to her flurry of red carpet appearances.

Serena has been making the promotional rounds upon the release of the film King Richard, based on the lives of her and sister Venus from the point of view of their father.

The Will Smith starrer has already won rave reviews, and Serena and Venus have attended many film festivals and events to buoy it further.

MORE: Serena Williams looks phenomenal in animal print swimsuit on breathtaking tropical vacation

MORE: Serena Williams twins in adorable dress and sneakers with daughter Olympia

She appeared recently at the AFI Fest premiere of the film, donning another all-black ensemble that featured diamonds studded along the chest of a sleeveless catsuit that hugged her curves.

The sports icon has been leaving fans floored with her red carpet looks

The catsuit featured one leg that went into a matching black heel while leaving the other bare, which she covered up with a high boot that featured the same studded pattern.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.