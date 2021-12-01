Serena Williams twins with daughter Olympia in the most unexpected fashion How sweet is this?

Serena Williams is a doting mom to daughter Olympia, four, and the tennis ace often takes to Instagram to show off their strong bond.

On Wednesday, the mom-of-one shared some hilarious photos of the pair together and they were both wearing the same animal-print pajamas! The duo clearly had fun during their impromptu photoshoot, as several of the photos showed them striking some fierce poses, with them moving their hands to their faces and then down to their hips.

A third photo saw them holding hands, with the final shot featuring Olympia looking up lovingly at her mother.

The stunning clothing perfectly complimented Serena's figure, hanging loosely from her body and finishing just above her feet, while Olympia's pair ended up covering the youngster's toes.

Serena and her daughter posed up a storm in a gorgeous wooden room that featured a black bookcase behind them. The wooden unit was decorated in a minimalist fashion, with a curated selection of books and a small blue sculpture.

Elsewhere in the room was a stunning piece of abstract artwork as well as some a small zebra-striped piece of furniture in the corner.

This is almost too cute for words!

Serena had some inspiring words for her 13.9 million followers, as she shared: "Good morning. Make today your best day. What is your morning like?"

And fans responded in their droves, as one wrote: "Just love this momma and daughter duo," and a second enthused: "Oh my goodness, the way your daughter is looking at you in the last photo!!!!"

A third agreed: "The last picture is so cute when she's looking at her mum that she adores," while a fourth added: "So perfect for each other...twins."

This is far from the first time that the 40-year-old has twinned with her daughter, and last week they showed they were ready for the Fall weather in the perfect ensemble.

The pair often twin with their clothing

The two wore matching orange Joyfolie dresses that hit them right above the knee as they posed to show them off, with Serena displaying her toned legs as well.

They also matched down to their shoes, sporting a pair of brightly colored red, orange, and blue Nike sneakers that stood out among their outfits.

The doting mom and her daughter captured the eyes and hearts of fans with their adorable post, which also included a video of them twirling in their dresses.

One wrote: "YESS! THE CUTEST MOM AND DAUGHTER DUO! work it," with another commenting: "Love the colorful dresses and matching sneakers," and a third adding: "Orange you so happy. Looking beautiful as always."

