Serena Williams makes sensational red carpet appearance in studded black catsuit On another level

Serena Williams truly showed up and showed out for her latest red carpet appearance in a stunning all-black look that really made a statement.

The tennis star appeared at the AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, the biopic based on the lives of her and her sister Venus, along with her family and the film's cast.

Serena herself donned an all-black ensemble that featured diamonds studded along the chest of a sleeveless catsuit that hugged her curves.

WATCH: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia show off their baking skills

The catsuit featured one leg that went into a matching black heel while leaving the other bare, which she covered up with a high boot that featured the same studded pattern.

Her sister Venus made an equally strong impression at the event, wearing a beautiful silver gown with a thigh high slit.

The figure-flattering ensemble also featured a long train and heels to match, and she completed the look with silver braids in her hair.

Serena appeared at the AFI Fest along with Venus and King Richard's cast

Will Smith was also present for the event, looking as polished as could be in a blue suit, along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and son Jaiden.

Serena brought along her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia, who followed in her mother's footsteps perfectly with an almost matching outfit, featuring a crown of dangling crystals.

The sports icon made another recent red carpet appearance at a major event in a black look that leaned into the elegant and truly wowed her fans.

She wore a ball gown with a lace and mesh top that cut off just above the waist into a velvet floor-length skirt, giving her a statuesque frame.

The tennis star appeared at another major event in an all-black look recently

The elegant outfit flattered her figure and even featured see-through gloves with feathers on them, as well as a choker embellished with a rose.

Serena shared pictures of herself on the way to the event, the Gucci Art and Film Festival, with Alexis, before including several more that showed off her outfit.

