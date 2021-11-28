Serena Williams twins in adorable dress and sneakers with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams loves featuring her daughter Olympia in her social media posts, and fans couldn't help but "aww" over her latest one.

The tennis star shared a post on her Instagram featuring the mother and daughter pair as they donned some fall-appropriate attire.

The two wore matching orange dresses that hit them right above the knee as they posed to show them off, with Serena displaying her toned legs as well.

They also matched down to their shoes, sporting a pair of brightly colored red, orange, and blue Nike sneakers that stood out among their outfits.

The doting mom and her four-year-old captured the eyes and hearts of fans with their adorable post, which also included a video of them twirling in their dresses.

Her eponymous clothing line's official Instagram account left a comment saying: "Omg here for this twinning moment," and fans couldn't help but agree.

One wrote: "YESS! THE CUTEST MOM AND DAUGHTER DUO! work it," with another going: "Love the colorful dresses and matching sneakers," and a third adding: "Orange you so happy. Looking beautiful as always."

Serena and Olympia adorably showed off their matching orange dresses

The sports icon shares a very close bond with her daughter, who she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and they frequently make red carpet appearances together as well.

Serena appeared recently at the AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, the biopic based on the life of her and her sister Venus from the point of view of their father.

She donned an all-black ensemble that featured diamonds studded along the chest of a sleeveless catsuit that hugged her curves.

The catsuit featured one leg that went into a matching black heel while leaving the other bare, which she covered up with a high boot that featured the same studded pattern.

The mother-daughter duo enjoy wearing similarly show-stopping looks

Olympia, once again, followed in her mother's footsteps perfectly as she made her own showing on the red carpet with an almost matching outfit, featuring a crown of dangling crystals.

