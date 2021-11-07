Serena Williams commands attention in jaw-dropping ball gown She looks stunning!

Serena Williams is no stranger to iconic fashion moments, and just served up another incredible one with her latest look.

The tennis superstar left fans completely in awe as she shared pictures from her latest major event in the most beautiful of dresses.

She wore a ball gown with a lace and mesh top that cut off just above the waist into a velvet floor-length skirt, giving her a statuesque frame.

The elegant outfit flattered her figure and even featured see-through gloves with features on them, as well as a choker embellished with a rose.

Serena shared a shot of herself on the way to the event, the Gucci Art and Film Festival, with her husband Alexis Ohanian, before including several more that showed off her outfit.

"It was a @gucci Art & Film Festival kind of night," she wrote in the caption, and fans were instantly in love with her completely glammed up look.

Serena left many stunned with her appearance at the Gucci Art and Film Festival

One commented: "Love love love!! Looking fabulous. #OhMyGucci," and another added: "This photo says a thousand words."

A third said: "Gorgeous Elegant flawless @serenawilliams giving LOVE IT," with many others simply using heart, flame, and crown emojis instead of words.

The sports icon has been turning out some truly show-stopping looks recently, even from the comfort of her own home.

She recently shared a snapshot of herself posing inside her incredible home in a gorgeous fitted dress that sent fans wild.

Serena looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting look, which featured long sleeves and hit just above the knee.

The sports icon has been greatly impressing fans with her style

Despite her navy blue ensemble being relatively simple, the mother-of-one glammed it up with a pair of dangly earrings and double-stacked necklaces from her own jewelry collection and added a black patent bag with gold chains.

