Serena Williams causes a stir in jaw-dropping mini dress

The tennis pro looked gorgeous on Thursday when she attended a press day for King Richard, rocking a white and orange floral mini dress that showcased her enviable curves and toned legs. The low-cut frock featured a flirty, ruffled skirt, large, puffed sleeves, and a matching fabric belt that cinched in Serena's trim waist.

The athlete upped the glam with a matte lip and dramatic eyeliner and kept her accessories simple with just a delicate silver necklace.

Fans couldn't get enough of Serena's jaw-dropping appearance and rushed to compliment her, with one responding: "Listen...your glam team is on their [expletive]!!! You hear me! Looking fabulous!"

A second remarked: "Love the dress." A third added: "So beautiful!" While a fourth said: "This is YOUR look! Perfect."

Serena has been busy promoting the biopic King Richard, which sees Will Smith take on the role of her father, Richard Williams. The film is based on the life and training of Serena and her sister Venus from the point of view of their dad.

Serena looked gorgeous in her flirty mini dress

Last week, Serena shared the cover of Entertainment Weekly on Instagram, revealing she, Venus, and Will are this month's cover stars.

Serena and Venus both stunned on the cover in similar gowns that featured strategic cut-outs and striped patterns in blue and purple respectively. The gowns hugged their figures as their bright smiles radiated from the cover.

Serena and her sister Venus looked stunning on the cover of EW

Serena also shared another picture from the shoot, wearing a white halter-top gown with a high slit, while Venus wore a tropical floor-length floral dress.

Fans were quite taken by the cover and seeing both sisters together, as one commented: "Ageless. Legendary. And beautiful! V & Serena look flawless."

Another wrote: "Can't wait to see the movie. The trailer looks fantastic. You all look great," and a third added: "The beauty is too much! I can't take two Williams in the same photo."

