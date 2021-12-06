Ginger Zee is pretty in purple in a beautiful dress that has fans gushing Looks so good!

Ginger Zee is consistent when it comes to delivering some chic and playful fashion moments while on the air, and her latest is just as stunning.

The Good Morning America star appeared on the newest instalment of the morning show in a beautiful purple dress that fans loved.

The lavender outfit hugged her figure and featured a collar detail and ruching around the abs that added to its appeal.

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee brings fans to tears with unbelievably emotional update

Ginger finished the look with her signature curls and a matching set of pumps as she also showed off her glamorous appearance on her social media.

The TV personality posted pictures of herself in the outfit, along with a snippet of her delivering the news in it, writing: "My face when I have a sports read…

"Now I know NYE college football semi-final match-ups. I'll go with @uofmichigan, who are you cheering for??? #collegefootball #espn #wolverines #cincinnati."

Fans raved over the look in the comments, with one writing: "Love that dress," and another adding: "Super dress and your hair is gorgeous."

Ginger showed off a beautiful purple dress on the air

A third also said: "Omg im obsessed with that dress," with one commenting: "I love that you're a smart and beautiful Midwest gal! #gingerrocks."

The ABC meteorologist has never had a dull fashion moment, and showed off more of her adventurous style with another recent on-air look.

Ginger recently graced the ABC studios in a fabulous animal print midi dress and tan heels. The form-fitting design was incredibly flattering and featured long sleeves and a scoop neckline.

She shared pictures of the outfit on her Instagram Stories, highlighting how fashion-forward and glamorous she is, and tied her hair up to really let her look shine.

The meteorologist has wowed fans with her varied looks

From sustainable fashion to chic at-home wear and elaborate red carpet looks, Ginger's ever-evolving style has won her quite a bit of fans.

