Ginger Zee looks sensational in figure-flattering animal print dress and heels The Good Morning America star has a fantastic sense of style

Ginger Zee never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and her latest outfit was her most stylish yet!

MORE: Ginger Zee praised as she marks end of chapter at work

The Good Morning America star graced the ABC studios on Wednesday looking fabulous in an animal print midi dress and tan heels.

The form-fitting design was incredibly flattering and featured long sleeves and a scoop neckline.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee brings fans to tears with emotional story

Ginger loves fashion and often shares details of her looks on social media.

MORE: Ginger Zee's photo of son sparks tearful fan response

MORE: Ginger Zee delivers emotional career update as fans reveal excitement

She recently even modelled a dress that promoted sustainable fashion as part of a climate change campaign.

The stylish pink and blue design featured a matching necktie and Ginger was inundated with compliments after modelling it. It's been an incredibly busy time for Ginger, who has been reporting on hurricane season over the past few weeks.

GMA's Ginger Zee wowed in an animal print midi dress

The meteorologist had some positive news for fans at the beginning of the week though, revealing that the worst of the season was over.

MORE: Ginger Zee delivers emotional career update as fans reveal excitement

MORE: Ginger Zee and husband update fans with a big decision involving their children

Despite her busy work schedule, Ginger did get to enjoy spending quality time with her loved ones over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The mom-of-two shares sons Miles, three, and Adrian, five, with husband Ben Aaron, and shared a heartwarming photo of the family's table setting that had been prepped by her youngest son.

Ginger has a fabulous sense of style

In the caption, the doting parent wrote: "Miles set the table without being asked… he was so proud to show us. A 3 year old's take.

SEE: Ginger Zee shares rare picture as she marks major career milestone

MORE: Ginger Zee shares heartbreaking story of life before GMA

"I didn't even know we had plastic straws in our house- and I am kinda horrified - I think he found them in a crafting box. He loves straws when he gets them at restaurants…so this was the most important item.

"I find the lack of utensils and drinks very funny and the delayed Halloween napkin is also a nice touch."

Ginger and husband Ben Aaron with their son

While Ginger is a public figure, she recently revealed that she and Ben had decided to tone down their childrens' appearances on their social media.

MORE: Ginger Zee's sports bra and shorts put her toned physique front and center

MORE: Ginger Zee grieving after upsetting news - fans react

However, she did recently share another sweet glimpse into her life with her sons, posting a picture of herself holding her little boy's hand. "Keenly aware this doesn't last forever… soaking it in," she captioned the photo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.