Ginger Zee left fans absolutely stunned as she posed in a beautiful white wedding gown for a special family photograph.

The Good Morning America star brought out her own wedding dress, a floor-length frilled outfit with a sleeveless fit that showed off her figure, for her family Halloween costume.

The entire family dressed up as characters from the movie Spaceballs, along with her husband, Ben Aaron, and her sons, Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

All four of them looked incredible in their get-ups, with Adrian and Ginger wearing outfits representing the more human characters, while Miles dressed up as Dark Helmet.

It was Ben who committed the most to his look as Barf, wearing make-up on half of his face and furry ears as well as gloves to complete the costume.

"We've gone to plaid. Happy Halloween everyone! #spaceballs #halloween #vespa #darkhelmet #barf #lonestar," Ginger captioned the picture.

Fans flocked to the comments to drop several laughing emojis and commend the four on their impressive transformations, with one saying: "I absolutely love the Spaceballs theme. Barf and Dark Helmet in particular. May the Schwartz be with you."

Ginger and her family dressed up as characters from the movie Spaceballs

Many were taken by how beautiful Ginger looked in her wedding gown, which she confirmed to a fan was her own, as one commented: "Proof that you CAN wear your wedding dress more than once," and another wrote: "Gorg wedding dress! Happy Halloween!!!"

ABC's chief meteorologist is spending some well-deserved time with family after having returned from the Maldives on assignment for GMA.

While there, she also announced an exciting development in her career, revealing herself to also be the Managing Editor of a brand new climate unit for ABC.

She shared the news with a series of pictures and videos from the island nation, which showcased the adverse effects of the rising sea levels.

The GMA star revealed that she'd had an update in her job title

Fans and colleagues immediately rushed to the comments section to congratulate her on the big news, with Amy Robach writing: "Congratulations," with a heart emoji and many others following suit.

