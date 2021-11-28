Ginger Zee displays hair transformation in throwback away from GMA Dark looks good on her!

Ginger Zee, as one of the faces of Good Morning America, has developed a recognizable look that fans have come to love and trust over the years.

However, in her latest social media post, she shared a throwback of herself that showed that she didn't always have the same look we'd come to identify with.

The meteorologist posted a picture of herself while delivering the weather forecast on MSNBC for the Today Show as she rocked some dark chocolate brown locks that fell over her shoulders.

She revealed that she'd cover for one of her friends on Thanksgiving for the NBC morning news show, writing in the caption: "Many, many moons ago when I used to fill in for @bill_karins on Thanksgiving mid to late 2000s."

Fans were intrigued upon seeing Ginger away from her usual setting of GMA but were in love with her darker hair and let it be known in the comments.

One wrote: "Loveeeeee the dark on you!! Go dark again," with another saying: "Damn dark hair looks super sexy on you," and a third also adding: "As always a true professional," with many terming her look as "beautiful."

Ginger showed off her darker locks in a throwback she shared

ABC's chief meteorologist has made her home at Good Morning America for a little over a decade now and spends Thanksgiving as part of the ABC family.

Ginger revealed that for this year's holiday, she attended the parade in Philadelphia, sharing several pictures from the occasion as she posed with the costumed mascots.

However, she also shared a heartwarming shot of herself with a young student who looked up to her and spoke of their meeting.

With the picture of the two, Ginger wrote: "Love when I meet a future meteorologist - Kayleigh is in her junior year.

The ABC meteorologist interacted with a student at the Philadalephia Thanksgiving parade

"I remember the coursework well… atmospheric dynamics, thermodynamics… I told her to give herself grace. Sure wish I had for myself back then ;)."

