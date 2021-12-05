Ginger Zee's heart is full as she shares latest family update involving her son

Hanna Fillingham
Good Morning America star Ginger Zee took to Instagram to share a heartfelt update about her son, which sparked reaction from fans
Ginger Zee loves nothing more than being a mom and recently made the decision to cut back on the amount of photos she posts of her children in order to protect their privacy more.
However, the Good Morning America star delighted fans on social media over the weekend after sharing an adorable update on her son Adrian.
The five-year-old had drawn a beautiful picture for his mom, which featured several love hearts and a background patterned with stars.
VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee enjoys beach trip with son Adrian
"You are the best mom," the little boy wrote on top of his picture, along with the words "Best mom" and "Mom I love you." "I need nothing else in life…"
Ginger wrote next the image, alongside a series of love heart emojis and the hashtags 'Kids art,' 'Love' and 'Boy mom'.
Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many responding with love heart emojis. "Nothing better than love from your babies," one wrote, while another commented: "It's the very best." A third added: "That's the sweetest."
Ginger Zee shared an adorable picture of son Adrian's drawing
Ginger shares Adrian and three-year-old Miles with husband Ben Aaron. The meteorologist recently shared another glimpse inside her family life with a candid picture of the family's Thanksgiving table setting that had been prepped by Miles.
In the caption, the doting parent wrote: "Miles set the table without being asked… he was so proud to show us. A 3 year old's take.
The GMA star with husband Ben Aaron
"I didn't even know we had plastic straws in our house- and I am kinda horrified - I think he found them in a crafting box. He loves straws when he gets them at restaurants…so this was the most important item.
"I find the lack of utensils and drinks very funny and the delayed Halloween napkin is also a nice touch."
Ginger loves nothing more than being a mom
Ginger and Ben live with their sons in New York, but they married in her home state of Michigan seven years ago.
She spoke to People magazine about their beachside ceremony and said: "I am so proud to be from Michigan and I have countless memories of growing up along this gorgeous lake.
"I wanted to have one of the most important moments of my life here and make another of those memories."
