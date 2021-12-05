Amy Robach poses with her mom and dad in rare family photo during special day out The Good Morning America star gets her youthful looks from her parents!

Amy Robach just never ages and it's easy to see why when you realise who her parents are.

MORE: David Muir's special bond with GMA co-star Amy Robach

The Good Morning America star enjoyed a day out with her mom and dad over the weekend at the Georgia Bulldogs game, and shared a lovely photo with them on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the TV personality posted an image of herself posing alongside her parents, who both looked incredibly youthful.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amy Robach's 5 style lessons revealed

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "These pictures are awesome!" while another wrote: "Great picture Amy." A third added: "Your parents look so young as do you! It must be the same genes and healthy living."

MORE: Amy Robach heads to Georgia for special adventure with husband

MORE: Amy Robach is positively glowing during special reunion

Amy is incredibly close to her family, and enjoys nothing more than spending time with them. Also in attendance at the game was her husband Andrew Shue, who she has been married to since 2010.

The star is also a doting mom to daughters Ava and Annie, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and a stepmother to Andrew's three sons from his previous marriage.

Amy Robach with her youthful mom and dad

It's been a busy time for the star, who recently published her debut children's book, Better Together! which she co-wrote with her husband.

MORE: Amy Robach sparks concern for her health in new photo

READ: Amy Robach stuns with rare photo of her father - and fans have a lot to say!

The book was inspired by Amy and Andrew's blended family and has been a huge success since it hit the shelves in October.

Amy with husband Andrew Shue

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach shares very sad family news with personal message

MORE: Amy Robach captivates fans with sun-soaked bikini photo during special celebration

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

The GMA star with her daughters

Amy and Andrew are slowly getting used to their children growing up and recently revealed that they had gone apple picking for the first year – an annual tradition in their household – without any of their kids.

MORE: Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue share news that will disappoint fans

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed

"This was our first year apple picking without our kiddos, missing them, but relishing the tradition always!" Amy captioned a picture of them. She joked: "They'll come back one day. Right?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.