Amy Robach celebrates milestone moment on GMA after major achievement

Amy Robach has returned to work following her vacation in Berlin to run the marathon - and revealed that she is finally back in heels "without pain".

The Good Morning America anchor took to Instagram to share Thursday's outfit and told fans that it had taken her a few days but her legs and feet were almost recovered.

WATCH: Amy Robach's five style lessons

"Finally in heels without pain… took a few days, but I’m back," she captioned the post which showed off her stylish outfit for the day.

The mom-of-two rocked a pair of Reiss leggings, with a color-block twist-front black and royal blue shirt from AQUA featuring a deep V-neck.

Her long-term stylist Jamie Salazar also shared the picture, revealing Amy was "wearing @bloomingdales #aqua top and @reiss leggings" paired with Ragen Jewels earrings.

The TV host in back in heels

The GMA star has been training for months and keeping her fans updated on her journey to the big run, and now that it is finally over, Amy was inundated with congratulatory messages from many of her co-stars, including David Muir.

Sharing a montage of photos during the run and proudly posing with her medal upon completion, Amy admitted it was a "tough" race and that she had wanted to quit several times during it.

She penned: "What a day! Definitely a tough and hot one - made it up to 76 degrees - but we pushed through and finished.

"Full disclosure I wanted to quit at 14, 21 and then those last 2 miles I had to DIG DEEP! Having our friends and family - including my amazing Dad - running alongside me and cheering from the streets got me through."

She ran the Berlin marathon with friends

David – whose America Strong programme is being broadcast across all of ABC News programming for the month of September – was among the first to respond.

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts added: "Congratulations to you and Andrew! And your dad and posse!"

Amy prepared for her epic adventure with regular runs around New York City, sometimes as long as 16 miles.

Amy was joined by her mom

She recently shared a happy family moment she had while in Berlin when her mother popped over to surprise her and cheer her on.

"Mama is here cheering us on - and that is everything," Amy shared alongside a sweet photo of her mom giving her a hug.

Along with her mother, she revealed that several of her friends had also flown in to support her and her husband Andrew Shue, who also ran the marathon.

