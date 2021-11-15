Lara Spencer wears edgy leather zip-up mini dress for GMA celebrations with co-stars The GMA star had a wonderful start to the week

Lara Spencer has a fabulous sense of style and looked fantastic on Monday morning in her edgiest look yet.

MORE: Lara Spencer reveals excitement as she leaves GMA studio for new assignment

During her hosting duties on Good Morning America, the mom-of-two rocked a leather zip-up mini dress and heels as she marked her co-star Michael Strahan's 50th birthday on the show.

Lara posted a group photo from the celebrations on Instagram, alongside the birthday boy and her colleagues Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee and George Stephanopolous.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lara Spencer and her daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt

In the caption, she wrote: "50 ways to say Happy Birthday to the timeless @michaelstrahan.

MORE: Lara Spencer's work mishap has fans cheering her on

MORE: Lara Spencer's immaculate kitchen inside Connecticut home is truly astounding

"Started his 50th birthday week right with a party including his favorite sweeties, an amazing cake by @buddyvalastro, custom air Jordans (Air Strahans!), and lots of laughs and birthday wishes. We love you big guy!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, and while many wished Michael many happy returns, others complimented Lara's outfit. "You look [fire emoji]."

Lara Spencer looked fantastic in a leather zip-up mini dress

Access presenter Kit Hoover wrote, while a fan remarked: "Beautiful look." A third person added: "Lara please tell me where your dress is from! Beautiful staple I need for my closet!"

MORE: Lara Spencer looks spectacular in red hot dress which fans adore

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer has fans in hysterics after admitting major fashion faux pas

The popular presenter has been working on GMA since 2002 as a co-anchor, and is also busy with other projects, including her popular HGTV show, Everything But The House.

While she has an ever-busy work life, Lara enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family during her days off.

Lara has worked on GMA since 2002

The 52-year-old lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey and her beloved pet dog Riva, who often features in segments on GMA.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares heartfelt message to co-star Amy Robach

MORE: Lara Spencer's foyer inside luxury Connecticut home will give you chills

Lara experienced a big change in her family this year when her oldest went off to college. The proud mom documented the bittersweet moment when she dropped him off along with her daughter, Katherine, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Duff is studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and it sounds like he is thriving there. Lara shares her two children with ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

Lara with her husband Richard McVey

The former couple separated in 2015 after 15 years of marriage, and have remained on good terms, always putting their children's happiness first.

MORE: Lara Spencer has fans seeing double in rare family photo

MORE: Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara's children have a close bond with her husband Richard too, who she married in 2018. Duff even walked his mom down the aisle on her wedding day to Richard.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.