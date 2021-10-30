Lara Spencer looks spectacular in red hot dress which fans adore How does she do it?

Lara Spencer put on a dazzling display for Good Morning America viewers on Friday when she wowed in a red hot dress which fans were falling over themselves to get their hands on.

The GMA host, 52, looked lovely in form-fitting attire and shared an image of herself on Instagram alongside a very special guest.

Lara had brought her dog, Riva, to work and posted an adorable snapshot of him sitting in her chair on social media.

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt together

She was standing behind the pet pooch and beaming from ear to ear. Her caption read: "Boss #riva #shelterdog #pleaserescue."

Her followers loved her photo and message and wrote: "Sooooo surprised and excited to see Riva today on GMA!! Thank you, Lara!! You made my day," and another added: "OMG such a great picture."

Others remarked on Lara's appearance and commented: "You look fabulous Lara," and asked: "Where did you get that dress?"

Lara is no stranger to bold fashion statements but made a candid confession about her appearance recently when she went live on air in a sweater with a moth hole in it.

The morning news anchor shared the picture of her stylish outfit, rocking a gold pencil skirt and a tan jumper with a floral shirt underneath.

But in a second picture, she revealed there was a hole in the left shoulder from a moth.

"If it makes you feel any better, I wore a sweater with a moth hole on the air today," she captioned the post.

Fans rushed to tell her their own personal fashion faux pas and loved her down-to-earth admission.

One wrote: "I got dressed in the dark and wore two different shoes out one morning," and a second said they'd worn a jacket with the price tag still attached.

