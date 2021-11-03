Lara Spencer's work mishap has fans cheering her on Strappy sandals are the new work shoes

Lara Spencer has often sparked fan interest with her very relatable adventures and struggles, and her new photo did just the same.

The Good Morning America star shared a picture of hers from the set of her show Everything But the House, for which she's working on a second season.

She revealed that even after going through all the details, she ended up missing out on a tiny one, that being her own footwear.

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt

Lara hilariously shared that she'd forgotten to bring her work shoes to set with her as she captioned her post with: "When you forget to bring your work shoes to work.

"#nosneakersnoproblem #ebth #hgtv (new season coming soon:)," she concluded, as she posed in the shot in a black top with a cardigan, skinny jeans, and a pair of purple bombas socks with a strappy sandal.

Fans found the whole ordeal quite relatable and mostly flooded the comments with laughter and heart emojis, with her colleague Dr. Jennifer Ashton commenting: "This! [raised-hands emoji] is why you are the best!"

When you forget your shoes at work

A fan wrote: "Bombas and a strappy sandal……yessss," with another saying: "You are adorable! I love your smile and charisma," and a third adding: "Love the work shoes Lara they are gorgeous on you love!!"

The popular GMA anchor, who has been prepping for the upcoming second release of the show on HGTV, announced the good news back in September.

Lara is filming the second season of her show Everything But the House

Alongside two images of herself she shared on Instagram, she wrote: "Wanted to post a couple of shots from season one of a show I created called 'Everything But The House' because...We JUST got word that we have been renewed for SEASON TWO!!!!"

Lara continued: "Thanks @hgtv AND @discoveryplus for giving us a 10 episode order to show viewers how to find hidden cash right in your own home.

"We will be shooting all fall and winter to bring you new shows this spring! (I know lots of you miss Flea Market Flip. Me too. I am working hard on bringing my beloved show back, but in the meantime I promise, if you liked FMF, you will love #EBTH!)."

