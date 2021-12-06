Carrie Underwood turns heads with dynamite new pictures from Las Vegas shows That's the power of leg day

Carrie Underwood has welcomed fans back to her incredible stage shows with open arms with the commencement of her Las Vegas residency.

The country superstar shared more pictures from her performances on the Vegas stage, and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

She took to social media to show off more of her looks from the shows, titled Reflection, as she dons several fringe-heavy sparkly jackets.

Carrie paired her country-themed jackets with decorated shorts and boots while allowing her supremely toned legs to shine.

In one of the shots, she switched things up by donning an incredible blue ball gown with ruffled sleeves as she raised her hands to the air to feel the power of the music.

Some of the pictures also showed off the mesmerizing stage set up for the residency, filled with all kinds of flashing lights and dramatic staging to suit her powerhouse vocals.

The singer reflected on her performances in the caption, writing: "#REFLECTION Night #3 This is most definitely my happy place! Thanks to all those who came to the first shows! We saw so many familiar faces…you guys rock!"

Fans took to the comments to rave over the concert snippets, with one saying: "Just left your show tonight…. It was absolutely amazing, much love from another Okie," and another adding: "Out of the 5x I've seen her live, tonight's show was THE BEST! Carrie is absolutely phenomenal."

Many couldn't help notice how insanely good her legs looked in the photos, as one fan commented: "Carrie got legs for days," and another wrote: "So much wow, but damn girl them legs are [flame emoji]."

The Before He Cheats singer recently delivered another show-stopper of a performance before the start of her Vegas residency as she took to the stage for Christmas at Rockefeller Center.

The singer performed as part of the annual tree lighting ceremony, and rocked a stunning emerald green gown which featured a deep V-neck and pleated waist that fell to the floor, setting her string of shows up for a strong start.

