Kelly Rowland rocks khaki co-ord in stunning mirror selfie inside stylish LA home The Destiny's Child star has a fabulous sense of style

Kelly Rowland is gearing up for the holidays and has been enjoying some quality time at home with her family.

Needless to say, even at home the Destiny's Child star looks incredibly stylish, as she proved in her latest Instagram photo over the weekend.

The mom-of-two shared a mirror selfie taken from what looked to be her bedroom, showcasing her outfit choice courtesy of Rihanna.

VIDEO: Kelly Rowland shares glimpse inside her LA home

In the picture, Kelly looked fabulous dressed in a khaki co-ord, featuring a cut-out crop top, and matching trousers.

In the caption, the award-winning singer simply wrote: "Thank you @badgirlriri."

The singer and actress has been busy promoting her latest movie, Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, which was released last month.

Kelly Rowland has a fabulous sense of style

The popular Christmas movie is the third in the Lifetime franchise, which first began in 2019.

The first movie, Merry Liddle Christmas, followed Kelly's character Jacquie, a successful tech entrepreneur who endures a lot of chaos during the holidays, along with a surprise romance.

The second film, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, followed in 2020, and now Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, follows Kelly's character and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) as they get ready for the arrival of their baby.

The Destiny's Child star is getting ready for the holidays

The movie slightly mirrors Kelly's own family life, as the star welcomed her second child, baby son Noah, in January, meaning this Christmas will be extra special for the star as it's her first as a family of four.

Kelly and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are also parents to seven-year-old Titan, who has enjoyed every second of being a big brother, according to his proud mom.

Kelly and her husband Tim Weatherspoon

Chatting to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during a recent appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kelly shared: "Titan is the best big brother, like big brother of the year for sure."

She added: "My heart just bursts. When I bought Noah home and put in him Titan's arms – he loves his brother it's so sweet."

