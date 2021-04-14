Kelly Rowland's pristine $3.45million family home revealed Destiny's Child star Kelly lives with her husband and children

Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland lives with her husband Tim Weatherspoon and their two children, Titan Jewell and baby Noah Jon, who was born in January.

Their mammoth family pad is worth a whopping $3.45million, and it is picture-perfect.

In an Instagram video posted by Kelly's husband Tim, the true beauty of their home was captured.

The heartfelt home video gave a glimpse into family life with doting father Tim cooing over new arrival Noah Jon, and he captioned it: "This is love!!!!!"

Thousands of followers liked the post and fellow celebrities have shared their love for it too, with NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama writing: "My brother. All in," and Kelly's fellow bandmate Michelle Williams penning: "Awwwwwwwww [blue love heart emoji]."

The camera panned across their impressive outdoor space, unveiling their vast swimming pool, immaculate lawns and jaw-dropping views across the valley.

During a celebration, their garden was also filled with balloons, an inflatable slide and a decorated dining area.

The backyard has hedges lining the perimeter, sun loungers and a cream parasol at the edge of the pool. The family have large bi-fold doors which allow the house to be fully opened up to the outside.

Kelly's kitchen is immaculate

The clip also allowed fans to see inside the huge abode with its generous open-plan living area, monochrome theme and luxury design details.

In the background of the frame, Kelly and Tim's dark couches, white dining room chairs and pendant light fittings could be observed.

This beautiful portrait of their son was taken in their garden

As reported by Home Stratosphere, the Sherman Oaks residence boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

It has lots of privacy for the couple as the farmhouse style building is concealed behind gates, and it also features an all-white modern kitchen and a private home cinema.

The colour scheme is kept simple throughout with primarily white, black and grey colours, and there are cosy touches like exposed beams adding a more traditional feel to an otherwise ultra-modern haven.

