Louise Redknapp shares rare look inside home with last-minute Christmas transformation

Louise Redknapp doesn't often reveal much of her home with her two sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, but she shared a rare peek inside following her Christmas transformation.

It seems as though the former Eternal singer has left the festivities to the last minute this year, as she told her Instagram followers: "Was a bit late getting the tree up this year but sorted." The clip showed Louise walking towards her elegant Christmas tree, which featured giant silver baubles and warm white lights. She had positioned it in front of the double doors which has white shutters on either side.

The rest of the room has cream carpets, charcoal walls and a cosy pink armchair – it looks like the perfect spot to relax and unwind over the Christmas holidays.

Louise previously revealed she likes everything in her home to match and described her living room as "quite basic." The mum-of-two said at the launch of her Harveys collection: "I have a long unit, a big L-shape sofa… because I'm slightly OCD I like everything to match, so I have two big armchairs and a big central table, then a dining room table behind, so it's all very studio apartment living."

Louise revealed her elegant last-minute Christmas tree

Louise has lived in the Surrey property since splitting with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017. In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, she revealed she's "really worried" about her sons moving out.

Eldest son Charley is considering relocating to America for university, and Louise was honest in the publication about her feelings. She said: "It's really on my mind. I know I mustn't stand in his way and I've got to encourage him all the way.

The star lives in Surrey

"I said: 'Can you just go to New York? It doesn't take long to get there!' But knowing him it will be the furthest away place."

She added: "It sounds basic, but I've got two things that are really important to me right now: my kids, because I want to be a solid part of their life, and my work."

