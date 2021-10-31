Sharon Stone turns heads in dramatic black gown at the Pride of Britain Awards The actress bought Hollywood glamour to the red carpet in London

Sharon Stone had all eyes on her on Saturday night as she attended the star-studded Pride of Britain Awards in London.

Bringing Hollywood glamour to the UK's capital, the 63-year-old looked breathtaking in a dramatic floor-length gown.

The all-black design by Benchellal featured a billowing skirt and a fitted bodice cinching in at the waist to enhance the star's slim physique.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone speaks out about recapturing her radiance following her stroke

Sharon's look was complete with a natural makeup look and she looked positively radiant as she made her way down the red carpet.

After sharing photos on Instagram from the night, the Basic Instinct actress was inundated with compliments. "Sharon you are beyond beautiful," one wrote, while another commented: "Sharon you exude radiance and happiness." A third person added: "Wow so beautiful."

Sharon Stone looked fabulous as she stepped out at the Pride of Britain Awards

The Pride of Britain Awards shine a light on unsung heroes in the UK as celebrities come together to celebrate "ordinary people doing extraordinary things."

The Hollywood star was at the event to present an award to former Syrian refugee Hassan Alkhawam, who has been helping other vulnerable families since arriving in the UK in 2017.

The Hollywood star wore a Benchellal gown

Sharon's visit to the UK has coincided with her European travels. She was in Milan at the beginning of the week, where she event met up with an artist, Omar Hassan, who worked with her on a new piece of artwork.

The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself relaxing in what looked to be an art gallery, dressed in a mint swimsuit accessorised with sunglasses.

The picture has originally been shared by Omar, seemingly teasing an upcoming piece of work. "When dreams come true, thanks Sharon Stone," he captioned the image.

Sharon at home with her three sons

The star has been doing a lot of travelling of late and has recently been in Switzerland and Dubai.

When she isn't on the road, the actress loves nothing more than spending time at home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her three sons.

