Sharon Stone's mother was 'unresponsive' after devastating stroke

Sharon Stone has revealed that her mother Dorothy Marie was "unresponsive" after suffering an acute stroke. The actress took to Instagram with a photo of Dorothy Marie as she recovered in hospital and wrote: "No one puts mommy in the corner. From unresponsive to this in three days."

SEE: Sharon Stone shares devastating news about mother's health: 'Say a prayer'

She went on to thank her fans for their wishes, after she previously asked them to "say a prayer". "Thank you for your prayers," she said. "Our family feels you every time."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone joined by mum as she marks important milestone

Sharon then went on to say a special thank you to her sister Kelly. She shared a photo of the pair and captioned it: "Thank you Kelly, your compassion and nursing skills have quite literally saved mom."

Sharon Stone's mother is now in recovery

On Friday, Sharon shared an update as to how Dorothy Marie got better. "My mother is doing her writing therapy," she said. "This is how I know she will make it. Thanks for your prayers."

SEE: Sharon Stone's diet and exercise secrets revealed after life-threatening brain haemorrhage

READ: Sharon Stone mourns tragic loss of baby nephew River

Sharon thanked her sister Kelly for helping their mother

She originally shared the sad news of Dorothy Marie's condition with another photo of her and the caption: "Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight. Thx."

Sharon, her mother, and grandmother have all suffered strokes in the past, and Sharon is now an advocate for brain ageing diseases that disproportionately affect women.

In an interview with Variety in 2019, she spoke about her personal experience with the issue. "This is why I do it, my mother had a stroke," she began. "My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke – and a nine-day brain bleed."

She went on to share that following her own stroke, she struggled with both her personal and professional life, including keeping custody of her son.

"People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," she said. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover — it took me about seven years."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.