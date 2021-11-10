Sharon Stone put her best fashion foot forward to attend a special screening of King Richard, a film based on the life and training of Serena and Venus Williams from the point of view of their dad.

MORE: Sharon Stone's diet and exercise secrets revealed after life-threatening brain haemorrhage

The 63-year-old looked incredible in a leopard print suit, rocking skintight pants, and a matching blazer with a black shirt and diamond necklace. Sharon's youthful complexion was also hard to miss as she beamed for photos at the event in LA on Tuesday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

The Basic Instinct star completed her look with a pair of back platform shoes, some dangly earrings, and natural makeup that left her looking radiant in front of the cameras.

Sharon is now back in the US after a brief visit to the UK, where she attended the Pride of Britain Awards in London last month.

MORE: Sharon Stone looks incredible wearing slinky silver dress in beautiful sunset photo

MORE: Sharon Stone dazzles in sensational gold gown you need to see to believe

Bringing Hollywood glamour to the UK's capital, Sharon looked breathtaking in a dramatic floor-length gown. The all-black design by Benchellal featured a billowing skirt and a fitted bodice cinching in at the waist to enhance the star's slim physique.

Sharon looked great in her animal print suit

After sharing photos on Instagram from the night, the actress was inundated with compliments. "Sharon you are beyond beautiful," one wrote, while another commented: "Sharon you exude radiance and happiness." A third person added: "Wow so beautiful."

The Pride of Britain Awards shine a light on unsung heroes in the UK as celebrities come together to celebrate "ordinary people doing extraordinary things".

Sharon stunned on the red carpet in the UK last month

The Hollywood star was at the event to present an award to former Syrian refugee Hassan Alkhawam, who has been helping other vulnerable families since arriving in the UK in 2017.

The star has been doing a lot of traveling of late and has recently been in Milan, Switzerland, and Dubai. When she isn't on the road, the actress loves nothing more than spending time at home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her three sons.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.