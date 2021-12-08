Sharon Stone stuns in a sensational red patterned dress As beautiful as ever!

Sharon Stone's reign over glamor continues to hold as she delighted fans with her new look, and it's red hot!

MORE: Sharon Stone's mother was 'unresponsive' after devastating stroke

The actress re-posted a video shared by her make-up artist Amy Oresman, which saw her in an elegant bathroom getting ready presumably for a night out.

She wore a beautiful red dress that featured patterned cut-outs that also showed off a bit of skin and perfectly accentuated her figure.

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

Sharon leaned over a counter in the short clip as she applied her lipstick, finishing off her look that paired well with her cropped blonde locks.

Fans instantly flocked to the comments to rave over her new look, with many using flame and heart emojis to do the talking for them.

MORE: Sharon Stone debuts brand new locks in gorgeous new photo

"She looks so beautiful in red! Wow," one wrote, with another commenting: "I love that dress." A third added: "Gorgeous," and one simply said: "Beauty."

Sharon touched up her appearance in true style in a red dress

The Basic Instinct star recently took to social media to give fans a glimpse inside her gorgeous Los Angeles mansion while on her way out.

She shared a video of herself leaving the foyer of her LA home, as she told her fans that she wanted to post footage because she was looking "hot."

MORE: Sharon Stone looks phenomenal in bold animal print suit

MORE: Sharon Stone's diet and exercise secrets revealed after life-threatening brain haemorrhage

"I'm on my way out today and I decided to say hi and hello because I look so hot today that I want you all to step back so you don't get burned," she said.

The mom-of-three did indeed look gorgeous, dressed in a chic white shirt and blazer, while rocking natural makeup and a pink lip.

The actress recently shared a glimpse inside her lavish LA home

The video also gave fans a glimpse inside the Hollywood star's residence, featuring high ceilings and a grand staircase, as well as several family photos on display.

The actress lives in Beverly Hills with her sons Roan, Laird and Quinn, and has owned her house since 1993.

