Sharon Stone stole the show on Thursday night when she attended the star-studded film premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth in LA.

The 63-year-old looked incredible rocking a sheer Dolce & Gabbana leopard print dress that featured a daring cut-out that exposed her lacy black bra. The designer frock also flashed a hint of Sharon's toned legs and skimmed over her trim figure.

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

The Basic Instinct actress toned down her bold look with an oversized black blazer worn across her shoulders.

She accessorized with pink hoop earrings, burgundy heels, and Dolce & Gabbana's small black Devotion leather shoulder bag, complete with shining golden hardware.

Sharon is a big fan of animal print on the red carpet and isn't afraid to mix up her style.

Last month, she dazzled in a leopard print suit consisting of skintight pants and a matching blazer, which she wore with a black shirt and diamond necklace to a special screening of King Richard.

Sharon looked gorgeous in her D&G dress

Sharon's style is a huge hit with fans, and earlier this month she delighted them by wearing a beautiful red dress that featured patterned cut-outs that showed off some skin and perfectly accentuated her figure.

The actress re-posted a video shared by her makeup artist Amy Oresman, which saw her in an elegant bathroom getting ready presumably for a night out.

Sharon leaned over a counter in the short clip as she applied her lipstick, finishing off her look that paired well with her cropped blonde locks.

Dolce & Gabbana Devotion small leather shoulder bag, $1,595/£1,200, MyTheresa

Fans instantly flocked to the comments to rave over her new look, with many using flame and heart emojis to do the talking for them.

"She looks so beautiful in red! Wow," one wrote, with another commenting: "I love that dress." A third added: "Gorgeous," and one simply said: "Beauty."

