Serena Williams is pretty in pink in coy new photo that has fans enamored

Serena Williams revealed on social media that she was having the time of her life over the weekend with her latest post.

The tennis star shared a picture of herself from a brunch outing on Sunday while surrounded by make-up supplies behind her.

She wore denim bottoms and a bright pink top that she tied to give a crop-top silhouette, baring a bit of midriff and complimenting her whole look.

Serena held a drink in one hand and delivered a coy pose, with a finger on her lip as she smiled, while also donning some blinding pieces from her eponymous jewelry collection.

"Sunday brunch, behind the scenes," she captioned the photo, and fans were immediately falling head over heels for the adorable snapshot.

Many simply dropped scores of heart emojis, while one wrote: "Queen tingz," and another said: "Sunday funday woooooo."

Serena looked pretty in pink for a Sunday brunch

A third commented: "We love to see it," with one suggesting: "'Who me?' Should be the caption. Or #unbothered," with several simply calling her "Beautiful."

Before heading into the weekend, however, the sports icon gave fans a glimpse at more of the incredible pieces in her wardrobe courtesy of her own S By Serena clothing line.

She took to her Instagram to share a reel featuring her trying on several different show-stopping outfits, modeling everything from skinny jeans and heels to cozy dresses with combat boots, and she nailed it every time.

Her followers quickly took to the comments to inundate her with compliments. "These look amazing on you," said one, while a second added: "Oh, those legs."

The sports star modeled pieces from her eponymous clothing collection

Serena launched her fashion line in 2018 which was a dream for her. While still maintaining her tennis career, she attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale to study fashion design - and it looks like it paid off.

