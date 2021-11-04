Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress.

The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.

WATCH: Serena Williams shares incredible peek inside her designer closet

Despite her navy blue ensemble being relatively simple, Serena glammed it up with a pair of dangly earrings and double-stacked necklaces from her own jewelry collection and added a black patent bag with gold chains.

Her hair was expertly styled into loose curls that cascaded down her chest, and she added a splash of color with pink eyeshadow and a soft pink lip.

Fans rushed to compliment the athlete, with one responding to the photo: "Yes ma'am! Makeup on point!!" A second simply said: "Stunning." A third added: "Absolutely gorgeous," and a fourth wrote: "Beautiful Queen!"

Serena looked stunning in her simple dress

Serena's impromptu photoshoot comes after she shared the cover of Entertainment Weekly on Instagram, revealing she, her sister Venus and Will Smith are this month's cover stars.

The three came together due to their collaboration on the biopic King Richard, which sees Will take on the role of their father, Richard Williams. The film is based on the life and training of the two world champion sisters from the point of view of their dad.

Serena and Venus both stunned on the cover in similar gowns that featured strategic cut-outs and striped patterns in blue and purple respectively. The gowns hugged their figures as their bright smiles radiated from the cover.

Serena and her sister Venus looked stunning on the cover of EW

Serena also shared another picture from the shoot, wearing a white halter-top gown with a high slit, while Venus wore a tropical floor-length floral dress.

Fans were quite taken by the cover and seeing both sisters together, as one commented: "Ageless. Legendary. And beautiful! V & Serena look flawless."

Another wrote: "Can't wait to see the movie. The trailer looks fantastic. You all look great," and a third added: "The beauty is too much! I can't take two Williams in the same photo."

