Ginger Zee has been making waves with the upcoming release of her new book, A Little Closer To Home and she shared an update about it that got fans excited.

The Good Morning America star revealed on social media that she would be leaving the lofty studio space for a nationwide book tour.

She shared a picture detailing all the stops she would make on the six-date in-person tour, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and New Jersey.

Ginger gushed about the news in the caption, saying: "#BookTour dates released! Mark your calendar and come see me.

"Also, if you can't make it, these bookstores can get you a signed copy! Just reach out to @epiloguebooks @quailridgebooks @booksamillion @andersonsbookshop @meijerstores."

Fans flocked to the comments to express their excitement at getting to see and meet Ginger, with one saying: "I hope it goes well!!"

Ginger announced that she would be embarking on a tour to support her book

A second wrote: "Ok Im so excited to meet you finally!!! This just made my horrible day a little less! No snow," with a third adding: "Congratulations @ginger_zee!! I'm forever your biggest fan. So grateful for you opening up about mental health!"

The ABC meteorologist has been excitedly awaiting the release of her book, and shared a recent home video that provided an emotional update on the situation.

Ginger shared a clip of herself unpacking a box which contained several copies of her new book, which she then held up to the camera, revealing they would be available in stores on January 11, 2022.

The book was originally due to be released on October 12, 2021. However, supply chain issues and production trouble created delays that pushed it all the way to January.

The meteorologist shared a clip of herself unpacking copies of her book

She shared an emotional caption for the post, writing: "Finally got one in my hands! Am I ready? Never… but this book goes deep, lots of trauma, pain and ultimately healing… can't wait to hear your stories. Link in bio for pre-order. #closertohome."

