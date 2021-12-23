Remember Michelle Obama's sparkly star sneakers? We've found the best $34 dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Obama's fashion – much like everything she does – always hits a high note. And if anyone can make a fashion piece go viral, it's Michelle; the 'vote' necklace she wore a few years ago sold out instantly and she had us all clamoring for a luxe silk blouse like her beautiful Nanushka 'Alice' shirt.

SEE THE PICS: Michelle Obama's huge $11.75m mansion, revealed

The former first lady isn't all smart silks and power pantsuits though – Michelle gives good casual looks too. We instantly added the chic sneakers she wore in 2020 to our shopping wish list.

Michelle teamed a pair of mom-style jeans with the coolest metallic sneakers from cult-favorite brand, Golden Goose, while recording a podcast.

The brand's designs are all artfully distressed and feature bright colours or metallic finishes. Think of them as the most stylish spin on a classic white sneaker!

Golden Goose Low-Cut Sneakers, $506, Farfetch

The sneakers, retailing at over $500, are an investment piece but if your budget doesn't quite stretch that far, we've found the best Golden Goose dupes that start from as little as $34. From sneakers with silver stars to glitter finishes in gold and bronze, there's lots out there to get the Michelle O look. You can thank us later…

Star Glitter Sneakers, $34, Shein

MORE: Why Michelle Obama's daughters are rarely seen in public

Vintage Havana Star Sneakers, $69.99, Saks

Star Sneakers, $77.50, Marks & Spencer

Vaneli Platform Star Sneakers, $194.95, Nordstrom

MORE: Michelle Obama sparkles in Christopher John Rogers coat for festive appearance

Greats Royale Glitter Sneakers, $97, Revolve

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.