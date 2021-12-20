Carrie Underwood embarks on holiday break in comfy chic outfit Comfort can take you places

Carrie Underwood took to social media to share a new post with fans, revealing that she was taking a well-deserved holiday break.

The singer posted a snapshot of herself on an airport runway, about to board a flight to officially kick off festive season.

She even repped her own brand, wearing a CALIA by Carrie tracksuit, featuring a red sweatshirt she'd tucked into a pair of sweats that cinched at the waist and showed off her sensational physique.

Carrie made the outfit appear even cozier with the addition of a fuzzy beanie and a pair of sneakers, just relaxing enough for a long flight.

While she didn't specify where she was heading off to, it's possible she was flying to her incredible Tennessee ranch home that she shares with husband Mike Fisher and her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

"Holiday travel time! Merry Christmas everybody! #StayThePath @caliabycarrie," she captioned the picture.

Fans quickly took to inundating the comments with Christmas wishes for the country superstar and heart emojis for her ultra-comfy look.

Carrie rocked a CALIA tracksuit as kicked off her holidays

"Safe travels! Have a wonderful Christmas," one wrote, with another saying: "I will definitely [be] buying more @caliabycarrie in 2022!!!" A third added: "Safe travels! That outfit is so cute!"

However, to many of Carrie's fans, there's a bittersweet ring to seeing her in one of the CALIA sets, as she revealed recently that her winter set would be her last.

The musician looked glowing in snapshots she shared last month promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces.

But fans were saddened to find out this is the end of the road for Carrie's partnership as she wrote: "Our new Holiday/Winter line for @CALIAbyCarrie is here, probably my favorite collection we've done!

"This new product hitting stores now will be my last collection, which I will continue to share more of over the coming months.

The singer's latest collection for CALIA will be her last

"I am so proud of everything we've created and built, and look forward to seeing where CALIA goes from here! I'm excited about all the future has to bring."

