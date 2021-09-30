We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Penny Lancaster is no stranger to making a fashion statement, and she made a major one on Thursday's edition of Loose Women in the most gorgeous top.

SEE: Loose Women hosts' dreamy wedding dresses: Nadia Sawalha, Denise Welch and more

Rod Stewart's wife looked incredible in the figure-hugging grey top that featured a striking animal print and was tied at the front. She teamed her look with a simple pair of black trousers and a set of black heels with white straps. Before the show went live, the presenter gave fans a sneak peek on her Instagram Stories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster looks gorgeous in figure-hugging animal-print top

The blonde stunner was clearly still in her preparation mode, as she had some rollers in her hair as she made her through the studios.

MORE: Penny Lancaster sparks debate in latest photo with husband Rod Stewart

READ: Penny Lancaster breaks down as she details menopause and husband Rod Stewart's role - watch

"On my way up to the promo before we go live," she explained. "Got my notes, and as you can see my rollers are in place."

Penny wasn't the only glamorous lady on Thursday's edition, as Katie Piper stunned in a beautiful patterned dress, Charlene White rocked a full-orange frock and Nadia Sawalha was breathaking in a multicoloured ensemble.

Penny looked amazing in the outfit

If you're after a top just like Penny's, then you're in luck as River Island have a beautiful design as an online exclusive for £28.

The gorgeous grey ruched leopard-print top ties at the front and is available in sizes six to 18.

Grey Rouched Leopard Print Tie Front Top, £28.00, River Island

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old put on a very leggy display as she joined her husband Rod Stewart for a special date.

The couple got glammed up for an evening at London Fashion Week's prestigious Icon Ball – which raised money for NHS Charities Together and WellChild – at The Landmark London.

Penny looked sensational in a mini black blazer dress that skimmed just below her thighs, elongating her legs with a pair of towering black and gold heels. The Loose Women star's outfit featured a V-neckline and military-style gold buttons running down the middle, on the collar, and the pockets.

Rod matched his wife in an equally chic outfit, rocking a black suit, white shirt with crown adornments, and a pair of black, floral-patterned loafers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.