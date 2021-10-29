Penny Lancaster steals the show in gorgeous mini dress during date night with Rod Stewart Penny and Rod married in 2007

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart have been married since 2007, and the couple still know how to treat each other as Penny showed on Thursday night.

The couple headed out with some friends to the launch of the Langans' for a special date night and the Loose Women star stole the show in a gorgeous mini dress that showcased her endless legs and perfectly hugged her curves and highlighted her figure. Rod also looked incredibly dapper in an eye-catching suit that he complimented with a golden pair of shoes.

Penny knew how grand her look was, though, as although she didn't caption the image she simply added the lyrics to Puttin' on the Ritz.

Penny and Rod often treat each other to extravagant date nights and last month the couple got glammed up for an evening at London Fashion Week's prestigious Icon Ball – which raised money for NHS Charities Together and WellChild – at The Landmark London.

Penny looked sensational in a mini black blazer dress that skimmed just below her thighs, elongating her legs with a pair of towering black and gold heels.

The star looked so elegant

The 50-year-old's outfit featured a V-neckline and military-style gold buttons running down the middle, on the collar, and the pockets.

Rod matched his wife in an equally chic outfit, rocking a black suit, white shirt with crown adornments, and a pair of black, floral-patterned loafers.

The couple put on an amorous display, kissing and cuddling on the red carpet and inside the venue.

Penny always has the best style

In June, they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary with a romantic adventure down the River Thames. The mother-of-two shared a snap from their date night on Instagram and it showed the pair inside a Gentleman's Motor Yacht named Sigrid of Chelsea.

The couple looked stunning with Penny opting for a maxi dress and Rod wearing yellow trousers and a quirky blazer.

"Celebrating our 14th wedding anniversary on #sigridofchelsea in aid of @chainofhopeuk #london #thethames," Penny captioned the post.

