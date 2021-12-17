Penny Lancaster can turn her hand to any look and she proved that on Thursday evening as she headed out on an epic date night with husband Sir Rod Stewart.

DISCOVER: Loose Women stars' princess wedding dresses: Ruth Langsford, Penny Lancaster and more

The couple visited Cliveden House with friends, and the 50-year-old looked stunning in a gorgeous blue dress that featured a plunging neckline. Her turquoise gown flowed right down the floor, and she added to the look with a striking pair of black heels. And when it got cold during the outdoor photos, she wore a beautiful black fur coat. Rod also looked amazing in his outfit, which consisted of a bold red tuxedo jacket and trousers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster looks flawless in animal-print dress

Penny let her outfit do all the talking as she only tagged the venue in the caption, adding two stickers, one of a piece of holly and another which read: "Love my friends."

MORE: Penny Lancaster's fans react as she shares rare photos of son Alastair for special reason

READ: Penny Lancaster 'wasn’t the person I married' during menopause battle says Rod Stewart

The decorations at the building looked lavish with a gorgeous Christmas tree that featured oversized baubles in red, white and blue.

The celebrity couple have their own eye-catching Christmas decorations back at their £4.65million home, which is located in Essex.

Earlier this week, the pair posed for a rare photo with their children to show off how unreal their home now looked.

Penny looked gorgeous in the outfit

The picture showed the family grinning for the camera against the backdrop of a towering tree adorned with white lights and green, yellow and white ornaments that tied in with the décor.

SEE: Penny Lancaster steals the show in gorgeous mini dress during date night with Rod Stewart

MORE: Penny Lancaster looks stunning in beautiful animal-print top

Penny and Rod's room also had yellow curtains covering the windows, vintage cream and red wallpaper and a floral rug covering the floorboards.

"It’s beginning to look a lot like the tree is done #festiveseason #family #decoration," Penny wrote in the caption.

Penny and Rod married in 2007

The Loose Women star's fans flocked to the comments to compliment her family and her home, including: "Beautiful tree and an adorable family!" and: "Love these family pics and Rod's slippers."

EXCLUSIVE: Penny Lancaster shares her personal menopause experience - 'Rod was worried for me'

MORE: Penny Lancaster sparks debate in latest photo with husband Rod Stewart

The photo came shortly after Penny shared a video of herself and her husband dancing around in front of the tree dressed to the nines.

The TV star wowed in a silver and pink sequin mini dress while Rod opted for a suit with a sparkly jacket as they jumped around to Rod's song, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.