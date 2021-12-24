Penny Lancaster's rare photo with her sons has fans doing a double take The apple doesn't fall far from the tree

They grow up so quickly! Penny Lancaster delighted her fans after sharing a rare photo with her sons Alastair and Aiden on Instagram – and they're mini versions of the stunning model.

The Loose Women presenter, who shares her lookalike boys with her husband Rod Stewart, uploaded the festive snap from a loved one's birthday party at The Ritz and wrote: "My boys are all grown up #christmas #sons @alastairwstewart."

Penny, 50, looked suitably festive in a sequinned black mini dress which she paired with strappy heels. She left her blonde hair loose over her shoulders and accessorised with a simple yet elegant one-strand necklace.

The TV star was flanked by her two sons – 16-year-old Alastair, who stands inches above his mum, and ten-year-old Aiden. Both boys were suited and booted for the occasion. The family portrait, minus Rod, had fans leaving all sorts of compliments, with many commenting on how Alastair and Aiden have taken after their mother.

"Penny you are stunning and your boys look so grown up and handsome. Have a wonderful Christmas," one fan replied, while another noted: "They have your smile."

Penny posed with her two lookalike sons

A third chimed in, "Very handsome. Luckily they have a pretty Mommie whose looks they inherited," while a fourth wrote: "Handsome & beautifully tall like their mum." Others agreed, "Wow Alistair is so tall, lovely boys," and "Wow, your older son is so tall!"

Penny also shared a few snaps to her Stories, including one of Alastair in front of the London hotel's Christmas tree, and a couple of group pictures with Rod and their loved ones, with the hashtag "#birthdayblessings".

Alastair turned 16 last month

Penny only occasionally shares photos of her sons now that they're a little bit older. She paid tribute to her firstborn at the end of November on his sixteenth birthday, sharing a photo with Alastair and writing: "My gorgeous boy turns 16 today, so proud of him."

Meanwhile, back in February, Penny marked her youngest's tenth birthday with a very special cake. Just like his dad Rod, Aiden is a passionate supporter of Celtic FC, and Penny decided to bake a cake in honour of the Scottish football club for the birthday boy to enjoy.

The family were celebrating a birthday at The Ritz hotel

She shared a photo of her incredible creation, which was covered with turquoise and green icing and featured a Celtic-themed topper, which read 'Happy Birthday Aiden'.

