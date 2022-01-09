Tracee Ellis Ross nails sporty look in gorgeous new photos during weekend break The Black-ish star has a fabulous sense of style

Tracee Ellis Ross nailed an athleisure look during her weekend break, and she looks fantastic!

The Black-ish star took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself perched on the steps outside, dressed in a statement black T-shirt and short shorts.

The ensemble was teamed with a pair of trainers and accessorised with oversized gold hoops.

VIDEO: Tracee Ellis Ross turns heads with hair transformation

Displaying her sculpted bare legs in the pictures, the actress simply captioned the image: "THIGHS."

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Wow!" while another wrote: "You look so gorgeous!" A third added: "Those legs!" alongside a series of fire emojis.

The award-winning actress has an incredible sense of style and this week alone has stepped out in a number of statement looks, including a floor-length floral patterned dress with a full skirt that was reversible.

Tracee Ellis Ross looked stylish in a sporty look

The show-stopping dress featured a contrasting fabric on the other side of the design, and was worn during Tracee's virtual interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she was promoting the final series of Black-ish, which aired on Tuesday night.

Black-ish's last ever series kicked off in style with a guest appearance from Michelle Obama.

Michelle's appearance in the popular show was all down to Tracee reaching out to her on behalf of Black-ish's creators.

Tracee has a fabulous sense of style

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, the actress explained: "It was wonderful. She and I are friends. It was a phone call I made. We got to do really important subject matter that's mixed in with fun, so it's receivable."

"We had a ball. It felt really fun to show off what a well-oiled machine our show is," she continued.

"It felt really fun to welcome someone so special who's been so important in our world, in our culture, in the kinds of stories we told on Black-ish."

The award-winning actress inside her home in LA

The former First Lady appeared in the episode as a rather unexpected but welcome guest at a fundraising event that Bow and her husband Dre attend.

Later in the episode, it turns out that the three of them hit it off so well that she has accepted an invitation to join the Johnsons at their house for dinner.

