Tracee Ellis Ross with blonde hair has to be seen to be believed Could this be her new look?

Tracee Ellis Ross recently wrapped filming of the last season of her hit show, Black-ish, and it looks like she might be getting a new hairdo to go with the next phase in her career.

The fun-loving actress tried on a few different looks in an Instagram post which certainly turned heads.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee was "getting wiggy with it," as she went from a dark curly afro to long red locks and black sleek tresses too. But it was the final look, with curly blonde hair which stole the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross undergoes major hair transformations

Her fans giggled at the fun video as Tracee belted out, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Let it Go too. They commented: "You are hilariously good! Lol Hugs," and, "Tracee you're something else, that is absolutely phenomenal."

They also weighed in with what look they liked best, but most preferred her natural black hair.

MORE: Black-ish fans all saying same thing after Michelle Obama joins Tracee Ellis Ross in season 8 premiere

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross is the envy of many as she steps out in statement dress with a twist

The eighth season of Black-ish recently premiered, and fans are sad that this will be the last instalment.

Tracee is the daughter of Diana Ross

When she posted a social media message announcing the 4 January release date, some viewers were even brought to tears.

"Listennnnnnnnnnnnnn I'm already about to cry about it being the last season…….This is hard for me hell I fell like I'm a part of the family," wrote one while another mirrored this statement by adding: "I'm gonna miss the Johnsons so much."

SEE: Tracee Ellis Ross looks lean in lycra for very stretchy workout

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross makes a splash in a shower selfie with a big difference

The cast only wrapped filming at the beginning of December and Tracee had some choice words after the wrap party.

This is last season for Black-ish

"It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride," she wrote on Instagram.

"It was an honor to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross' legs go on for miles in PVC outfit we weren't expecting

SEE: Tracee Ellis Ross dazzles in the most festive outfit - and you should see her boots!

"It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway. Blackish was a place where I could shine and be free.

Fans are wondering what's next for Tracee

"Let this show be a promise of what is to come, let the space we leave in our departure be an invitation for an eternity of black women leads who reflect the truth of who we are in the world and more shows that shift the narrative so that we can be seen in our fullness, and reflected as the important, loving, powerful humans that we are.

"@blackishabc’s farewell season premieres January 4, 2022. #blackish."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.