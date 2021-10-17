Dua Lipa turns heads in a lace-up top - and wait until you see her pants We're obsessed with the star's fall style.

It seems like every time we turn around Dua Lipa is serving up a fierce look on Instagram, and her latest is further proof of her stylish versatility, particularly when it comes to her affinity for crop tops.

The Levitating songstress, who lives for a cropped ensemble, wowed yet again in a post she shared on Instagram that showed her flashing her sculpted abs in a mirror selfie in a printed lace-up crop top paired with coordinating printed pants.

In the series of photos, Dua poses on a street with a friend, who wore a black corset top and leather lace-up pants, and they shared a laugh before hitting the town. The pop star could also be seen striking a chic pose in a car and showing off the vibrant splash of pink on her lips.

Dua’s celebrity friends and fans raced to her comments to sing her praises, with Riccardo Tisci writing: "What a night." Meanwhile, a fan added "Beautiful," and another chimed in: "On fire queen!"

Dua loves crop tops - and her latest is sensational too

A couple of the singer’s photos were artistically blurry, but it’s still clear she was having a blast during her night out.

After a recent night out partying that went a little too hard, Dua hit Instagram to share the ultimate hangover hack with fans.

Move aside electrolyte waters, vitamin drinks, and headache pills, the 26-year-old star posted a photo of her "hangover cure" and it's the most delicious remedy we've seen for a while.

The New Rules songstress munched on a classic English meal of beer-battered fish, chunky chips, and mushy peas, served with a side of tartar sauce, a classic pub lunch for a Sunday afternoon.

Dua recently told fans that her hangover cure after nights out is a hearty meal of fish and chips

Aside from being the perfect autumnal comfort food, is there any truth behind Dua's fish 'n chips lunch? According to Healthline, foods like potatoes contain fast-acting carbs that can increase your blood sugar during a hangover and improve related symptoms.

When the liver is processing alcohol, it no longer focuses on regulating blood sugar, which is why we can feel nauseous, dehydrated, and fatigued following a night out.

Despite her gym-honed figure and epic abs, it's refreshing to see the star opting for a hearty pub lunch. Even stars like Dua need rest and recovery.

