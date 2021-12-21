Katy Perry looks unreal in leather jumpsuit as she teases new music Perfection!

Katy Perry always looks good no matter what she's wearing and she recently made jaws across the whole world drop as she donned a stunning outfit.

The Last Friday Night hitmaker was teasing the release of her latest song, which is due next week, and to do so she styled out an impressive leather purple jumpsuit. The gorgeous item featured some daring leg splits up on side, with some stitching detailing on the other who showed off the singer's toned legs, and she upped the ante with images of Alesso superimposed over it, which gave the item a hint of black.

Her accessories game was on point as always, as she wore a gorgeous necklace with a butterfly on it and some striking make-up.

In her caption, she wrote: "Did you say W.I.G.? Post a [mechanical arm emoji] below if you've pre-saved my new track with @alesso coming NEXT WEEK (and if u haven't yet get to it already)."

Many of her followers followed her instructions, but others posted flame and blue heart emojis instead.

Others got very excited about the imminent release while more were thrilled that the Hot n Cold hitmaker was posting more frequently on her social media channels.

Katy rocked the bold look

On her outfit, one said: "SHE WAS NEVER GONE!! Just busy being a hot mama," while another added: "The queen returns."

Katy has an insanely good fashion taste, and she showed that ahead of her Las Vegas residency when she posed in a shimmering outfit.

She shared a short video clip of herself wearing the most dazzling of jumpsuits, very Elvis Presley-inspired, that featured grand shoulders and tasseled open sleeves.

The star can do no wrong when it comes to fashion

The white outfit also featured studded crystals running down the plunging neckline to resemble the suits of a deck of cards, and the words "Stay Fabulous" written on the back.

Katy also showed off her favorite brunette sleek locks, this time highlighted with glistening party streamer streaks, and grabbed on to a bright red guitar as the poster for her residency, titled Play, emerged.

"Only 1 month until we can officially #PLAY together at @resortsworldlv! Like if you're coming to the show, comment if you're coming to the show," she wrote in the caption.

