Katy Perry ditches her bra to strut her stuff in ultra-revealing outfit at Fashion Week

Katy Perry keeps upping the ante at Paris Fashion Week, opting for a silhouette even more revealing than her Noir Kei Ninomiya dress for Vogue World: Paris earlier this week.

The 39-year-old pop star was spotted heading to Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 PFW show, and opted for one of their classic oversized fits.

She wore a large black velvet overcoat with a popped collar that fell all the way down to her ankles, and paired it with nothing underneath, showing off some skin and her abs.

The singer topped off her look with a pair of the brand's pantaleggings, a pair of ripped black tights that tapered off into stiletto heels. She took her ensemble full Matrix by adding a pair of sunglasses and slicked back hair to the mix.

Katy made quite a splash at the top of Paris Fashion Week as she walked the runway for Vogue World: Paris in her couture see-through embellished gown from the Noir Kei Ninomiya archives.

© Getty Images Katy was spotted heading to Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

The daring outfit featured several geometric cut-outs in black that showed some skin, before transitioning into an ankle-length skirt with tulle floral embellishments.

She then followed that up with another pair of striking ensembles, her first being a double denim fit for the premiere of Diane Von Furstenberg's documentary in Paris.

© Getty Images The star went all skin in a combination of a black velvet overcoat with a pair of ripped pantaleggings

Katy wore a gray denim corseted bodice with a maxi skirt with several hole details, pairing it with an off-shoulder coat covered in geometric ruffles and sleek dark hair.

The superstar then strutted out in another statement-making dress, opting for a red one-shoulder bodycon mini dress with an extremely long train, covered in the lyrics for her upcoming single "Woman's World," which is out July 11.

© Getty Images Katy walked the Vogue World: Paris runway in a couture archival gown

The "Unconditionally" singer then surprised her fans by revealing that she would be doing a social media live chat later that night from her Parisian setting, appearing in her red dress in front of the famed Eiffel Tower, with a projection of "Woman's World's" single art on the wall behind her.

Katy spoke candidly with fans about her upcoming album era, promising a "party" for her performance at Rock in Rio this September, while keeping tight-lipped on more details about when KP6 will drop and what it will be called.

© Getty Images She opted for a double dose of denim for the premiere of "Diane von Furstenberg — Woman In Charge" in Paris

In the midst of early controversy that Katy was working closely with infamous music producer Dr. Luke on the record (which she has not yet commented on), she promised fans that the album would be "super dance-pop," revealing that there was only one mid-tempo song on the record and the rest were dancefloor-ready anthems, calling it uplifting and fun and deeming it her "celebratory album."

© Getty Images Katy also teased the arrival of her new single "Woman's World" with a train featuring its lyrics

Katy also told fans that she was not drinking during her time in Paris, and when one of her fans questioned whether it was for her daughter with Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove Bloom, she commented: "I'm taking care of an almost four-year-old. This, pop starring, is an easy job compared to all that."