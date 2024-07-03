Katy Perry is a tangerine dream in sultry midi dress after physical transformation

The countdown is on for Katy Perry's highly anticipated music comeback. The superstar has been out and about while in promotional mode recently and she's been pulling out all of the stops when it comes to her fashion game.

The 'Firework' singer, 39, made an appearance in the Big Apple this week and did more than turn heads in a sultry orange midi dress. Posting photos on Instagram of her tangerine look, the singer encouraged fans to pre-save her single ahead of its release in her caption.

The star also recently wowed fans with her promo photo for the single which showed off her impressive and transformed physique.

Katy's orange number was super chic and the perfect shade for summer. The dress featured mesh material which meant it was partially see-through and had a one-shoulder design with the fabric flowing beautifully down the side of the dress.

© Instagram Katy Perry wears orange dress while in NYC

The singer, who shares three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom, paired the looked with some simple red strappy heels and minimal jewellery.

Katy's long dark locks were styled in a sleek, straight and glossy finish, while her makeup was kept fairly neutral to match the ensemble.

Fans were loving Katy's look in the comments, one person wrote: "Woww," while another said: "It's Katy Perry's world and we're lucky to live in it."

During the same stint in NYC, Katy switched up her look for another outing. The 'ET' singer was later seen in an eye-catching white midi gown complete with a corset detail.

The singer was making an appearance at the Grand Opening Ceremony for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, hosted by Pride Live, alongside other big names including Sir Elton John and US President Joe Biden.

© Instagram Katy Perry looked so chic in her orange midi dress

Just days before flying to New York, Katy was pictured in Paris where she attended a Balenciaga fashion show.

The singer certainly caught the attention of the masses when she arrived at the show in just a black faux fur coat with no bra and black tripped tights and heels.

© Getty Images Katy Perry attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France.

Her busy schedule is no doubt in part due to the upcoming release of 'Woman's World', which will be available to stream from July 11.

However, the song has sparked some controversy and upset among fans after it was revealed that Katy had worked on the song with the music producer, Dr. Luke.

Dr Luke was the producer who was involved in a decade-long defamation battle with fellow singer Kesha after she accused him of harassment and assault.

Dr. Luke denied all allegations and, as a result, sued Kesha for defamation. Earlier this year, it was reported that both parties had settled the dispute out of court.

Despite some fans calling Katy out on social media for her collab with the music maker, she has not spoken out publicly about the decision.